All My Children alum Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) is headlining a stay-at-home soap called Quarantine. She shared her experiences working on various web series, including Tainted Dreams, with Digital Journal.

Minshew is thrilled to be involved with Quarantine, which contributes proceeds to SAG-AFTRA’s COVID-19 relief fund. She shared:

I realized that you could actually do a show on Zoom with people connecting with each other. The proceeds from this series go to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. As soon as I heard that, I wanted to do something for charity while I am in quarantine. Anything that is done for charity for a good reason is worth it. I will be filming my last scene of the first season of 'Quarantine' today.

But her experience on web series goes back a ways. She said:

When I first did Tainted Dreams, it was a new thing to me. I thought that it was really cool to do all of these episodes and act, yet the series can stream on Amazon. I was glad to be a part of it especially since everything is streaming these days. The digital age is really great for actors since there are more work and opportunities, and more shows to be on. You can also create your own content and put it out there. The digital age opens up a whole new horizon for us.

Tainted Dreams also paired her with some longtime pals, she revealed:

That with so many people that I've worked with before on All My Children and people that I grew up watching that I was honored to finally work with. It was really cool to be a part of a group that had so many people from the daytime world. It turned one big, crazy family. We had so much fun and I can't wait to do it again.

And the next season is coming soon, noted Minshew. She teased: