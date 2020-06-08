The Bold and the Beautiful Gives Fans What They Want (PROMO)

Scott Clifton

The fans picked them and The Bold and the Beautiful will air them. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is stunned by his mother, Quinn (Rena Sofer), when he finds out she's been playing Eve to Liam's (Scott Clifton) Adam.

Eric (John McCook) is under stress as he tries to keep the Forrester fashion show on track.

Sally (Darlene Conley) and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) get drunk. That's when Sally decides her rival needs a drastic makeover.

Reading cues correctly isn't alway Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) strong suit. Her successful costume party for Hope's (Kim Matula) graduation quickly heads south.

A fashion showdown in Italy pits Eric and Ridge (Ronn Moss) against one another for the title of Lead Designer.

Related: Relive Episode One and Cases of Mistaken Identity on The Bold and the Beautiful Next Week

Watch the new B&B promo below: