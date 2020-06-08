Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Judi Evans (Bonnie/Adrienne) has contracted COVID-19. After suffering multiple broken bones in a recent horseback riding accident, the actress is now dealing with coronavirus - and nearly needed her legs amputated.

Her rep shared on Facebook:

Thankfully, he noted, she is back in good spirits and is looking forward to going home soon. The rep added in a statement to Soaps.com:

[I] spoke to her yesterday and she is still in the hospital. She has been scheduled for surgery on her ribs and lung since Tuesday but it keeps getting pushed back. Her spirits are good but she’s been there almost 2 weeks now she is getting restless

She appreciates the prayers and support!

Get well soon, Judi!