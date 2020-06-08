Days of Our Lives Promo: Claire Engineers a Way Out of Bayview

Olivia Rose Keegan, Emily O'Brien

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) has a plan, but she needs to get out of Bayview first on Days of Our Lives. She enlists the help of her friend, Gwen (Emily O'Brien).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) knocks on Eric's (Greg Vaughan) door and drops a bombshell on him and Nicole (Arianne Zucker). She asks him to keep her situation a secret.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) lends her support to Rafe (Galen Gering) as he awaits the word on David's fate.

Gabi (Camila Banus) is kidnapped and Jake (Brandon Barash) thinks his ex-girlfriend Gwen holds the key to finding her.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: