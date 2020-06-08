Hollyoaks Star Rachel Adedeji Calls Out Soap for Racism
British soap star Rachel Adedeji is speaking out. In the wake of global protests over the police murder of George Floyd, Hollyoaks released a podcast addressing the Black Lives Matter movement.
Adedeji noted that recording one podcast episode featuring a Black actress - Kéllé Bryan, who plays Martine Deveraux - explaining the importance of the movement was insufficient. Adedeji, who plays Martine's niece, Lisa Loveday, tweeted about the racism she'd experienced on set:
Former co-star Amanda Clapham concurred:
Hollyoaks followed up by saying it has zero tolerance for racism; the show is now investigating Adedeji's claims. It posted on Instagram:
A former 'Oaks staffer shared on Instagram that she personally witnessed racism on set: