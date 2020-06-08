Sneak Peek: Emmy Submissions For Outstanding Drama Series

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released a preview clip of what the four soaps submitted for Outstanding Drama Series.

Each soap submitted two full episodes for the judges. This sneak peek highlights only one. Included are:

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS): Hope (Annika Noelle) is alone with Dr. Buckingham (Wayne Brady) when she passes out while giving birth to Beth. Liam (Scott Clifton) is in a wild helicopter ride trying to reach Catalina as quickly as possible.

Days of Our Lives (NBC): Jack (Matthew Ashford) is pleasantly surprised when Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) suddenly wakes up from her coma. He's about to drop the tea that she's been out for quite a spell.

General Hospital (ABC): Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol, comes to life in Port Charles. Michael Easton (Finn) takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

The Young and the Restless (CBS): Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) share memories with one another after the passing of Neil Winters (the late Kristoff St. John).

Check out the video below and tell us what you think!