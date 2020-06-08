Take a Stand: Who's Your Favorite Abbott on The Young and the Restless? (POLL)

Beth Maitland, Peter Bergman, Eileen Davidson

Last week, The Young and the Restless featured one of its most prominent families, the Abbotts.

Patriarch John (Jerry Douglas) reveled in the return of Jabot to the family fold, while a vengeful Jack (Peter Bergman) booted his latest wife from his funeral.

Dina (Marla Adams) plotted against Jill (Jess Walton) at her daughter Traci's (Beth Maitland) wedding, and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victor (Eric Braeden) tried to reconnect.

There are a few true Abbotts, but many more Abbott-adjacents. Do you have a favorite? Take your pick from the list. If you chose other, say their name and sound off in the comments!