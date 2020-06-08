The Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang: "Brooke is Always Up to Something"

Steven Bergman Photography

Katherine Kelly Lang never gets tired of playing Brooke Logan's shenanigans on The Bold and the Beautiful. The blonde bombshell has inhabited the role for more than three decades, and she still loves working with her co-stars.

Lang told the Australian publication Daily Telegraph:

Working with John [McCook, Eric] has been amazing since the beginning. We have so much history.

And Brooke's scandals haven't died down over the years, much to Lang's delight. She shared of her kids:

When they [do] watch, they say, ‘Oh, Mum, you’re at it again,’ because, you know, Brooke is always up to something.

Thankfully, KKL has no plans to leave Forrester Creations. She noted:

I don’t have plans to ever leave The Bold And The Beautiful.

After all, Brooke has taught her some important things, Lang observed: