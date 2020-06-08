The Young and the Restless Alum Hartley Sawyer Fired From The Flash Over Racist, Misogynist Tweets

Steven Bergman Photography

Former The Young and the Restless star Hartley Sawyer (ex-Kyle Abbott) has been fired from The Flash after his tweets, which contained racist and misogynistic content, were discovered.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the tweets, which were done before he joined The CW's hit show, Sawyer made remarks about raping women and racist rhetoric. Tweets from Sawyer, who starred on Y&R from 2013-2014, were captured weeks ago, where he stated,

Soon after his tweets were brought to attention, Hartley deleted his account and made a statement on Instagram where he apologized for his past remarks and stated they were "acceptable behavior." Sawyer posted,

The CW producers, Warner Bros. TV, and Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace released a statement on Sawyer's remarks where they condemned his remarks:

Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. In regards to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.

In 2017, Sawyer joined The Flash as Ralph Dibny, AKA Elongated Man, and was made a series regular in 2018.