Joshua Morrow

The Young and the Restless' Joshua Morrow (Nick) is hoping to mix it up in Genoa City. He told Soaps In Depth that he wants to work with more and different actors:

What you want to do if you’re smart is to act with all these incredible people you rarely get to see. There are all these different islands in Genoa City. On my island, there are like, seven people. But you see all these amazing actors playing on other islands and go, ‘Dang! I want to work with them!’

That includes Judith Chapman (ex-Gloria), with whom Morrow shared brief scenes a few years ago. He raved about working with the actress, sharing: