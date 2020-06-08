WATCH: On The View, Senator Kamala Harris Corrects Meghan McCain on Defunding the Police

On Monday's episode of The View, co-host Meghan McCain tackled the topic of "defunding the police." However, she explained it incorrectly, and that day's guest, Senator Kamala Harris, quickly disabused McCain of her mistaken notions.

McCain asked the California senator:

Many activists right now are calling for a defunding of the police. I want to know from you, do you support defunding and removing the police from American communities, and if not, why do you think there is such a hard time being differentiated right now between defunding and reforming police departments?

Harris responded:

So Meghan, I think that a big part of this conversation really is about reimagining how we do public safety in America. We have confused the idea that to achieve safety, you put more cops on the street instead of understanding to achieve safe and healthy communities, you put more resources into the public education system of those communities, into affordable housing, into home ownership, into access to capital for small businesses, access to health care regardless of how much money people have. That's how you achieve safe and healthy communities.

Harris added that "in many cities in America, over one-third of their city budget goes to police.” McCain demanded an answer on her stance on "defunding the police," and Harris asked how the conservative commentator defined that phrase. McCain replied:

Well, I’m not for anything remotely for that. I assume, and again, this is something that is new to me, I assume it’s removing police.

Harris had to clarify that that's not that it meant, and Sunny Hostin had to jump in to help explain to McCain. Hostin noted:

Just to add to the conversation, defunding the police doesn’t mean abolishing the police. It means taking some of those funds that are typically one-third of the budget of a city and giving some of those funds to services like education and mental health resources.

