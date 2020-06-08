The Young and the Restless Puts Romance On the Front Burner (PROMO)

Sharon Case, Joshua Morrow

Romance takes center stage on The Young and the Restless. This week's episodes will focus on the couples that put Genoa City on the map.

Busy Victor (Eric Braeden) finds himself involved with both Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

A young Billy (David Tom) wants to fight for his right to love Mackenzie (Ashley Bashioum).

Sharon (Sharon Case) thinks she's got the fairy tale life with Nicholas (Joshua Morrow).

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) finds a unique way to propose to Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) declare their love for each other.

What's romance without a wedding? Lily (Christel Khalil) says "I do" to her new husband Cane (Daniel Goddard).

Related: Love Is In the Air In Genoa City on Next Week's The Young and the Restless

Watch the new Y&R promo below: