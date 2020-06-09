Chrishell Stause's Selling Sunset Receives Critic's Choice Love

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause received great news when it was announced that her Netflix series, Selling Sunset, was nominated for a Critic's Choice award for Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show for the second year in a row, according to Deadline.

Selling Sunset focuses on the world of high-priced real estate marketed by the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. The series debuted on Netflix in March, 2019. The series, which recently released season 2, has already been renewed for season 3.

The daytime vet has a laundry list of soap credits, including Jordan on Days of Our Lives , Bethany on The Young and the Restless, and Amanda on All My Children. Stause was also recently nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for her work on DAYS.

Stause took to Twitter to show her excitement. Check it out below: