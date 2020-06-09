Production Company Behind UK Soap Hollyoaks Announces Anti-Racism "Action Plan"

Recently. actress Rachel Adedeji spoke out about racism she experienced on the set of UK soap Hollyoaks after the show announced a Black Lives Matter-themed podcast. Now, Lime Pictures, Hollyoaks' production company, has shared an action plan to combat racism on- and off-set going forward.

In a statement, Lime Pictures noted that it "must stamp out implicit bias which means calling out racism wherever and whenever we see it." The company has a plan of action, including the following "next steps":

We are reaching out to all of our cast and staff that have raised matters to make sure that we address individual issues and concerns;

We have asked all cast, staff and freelancers to share with us any further issues of concern or instances of unacceptable behaviour that they have not previously raised;

We are working with unconscious bias trainers to augment Lime’s all staff training to help address concerns raised by cast and staff;

All BAME staff, freelancers and cast will be offered mentoring from Lime’s senior management;

We will build on our work towards making Lime as diverse and inclusive as possible across all aspects of recruitment and talent retention, on and off screen;

Lime’s BAME writers and directors schemes will be reviewed and augmented to drive greater inclusivity within the industry;

We are undertaking an immediate and in depth review of company and cast liaison across Lime;

We will be producing a Hollyoaks podcast where our black cast will share their experiences on racism to their audience.

Hollyoaks also announced recently that it will resume production this week, with filming set to start up in July.