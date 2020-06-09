Sneak Peek: Emmy Submissions For Best Supporting Actress

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released a preview clip from the Best Supporting Actress reels. The sneak peek is a short clip from each actress:

Tamara Braun (Kim, General Hospital): Kim sits in the hospital with Oscar (Garren Stitt) and tells him he doesn't have to be strong in facing the future. The two talk about their relationship.

Rebecca Budig (Hayden, General Hospital): Hayden explains to Finn (Michael Easton) that she was going to stay away and raise Violet alone, but decided against it in the end.

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days of Our Lives): Facing death, Julie and Doug (Bill Hayes) talk about their long, rich life together.

Christel Khalil (Lily, The Young and the Restless): Lily gives a tearful goodbye to her father, Neil (the late Kristoff St. John).

Annika Noelle (Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful): Liam (Scott Clifton) makes it to Catalina, but has to tell Hope that Beth didn't make it.