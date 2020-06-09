Judi Evans

Good Morning America reported on spikes in new COVID-19 cases in 20 states since places around the U.S. started to reopen for business.

California, which has over 133,000 cases, is also facing the same concerns. During the report, GMA talked with Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans (Adrienne/Bonnie).

Evans has been in the hospital since a horseback riding accident on May 21. She outlined what happened during her hospitalization. Check out the video below: