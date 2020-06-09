Steven Bergman Photography

Who knew Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo du Pres, All My Children) was such a softie? Kelly Ripa shared a little secret regarding her time on AMC with her former co-star.

On Monday's episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Duhamel appeared as a guest for the show but before he appeared, Ripa recalled with Seacrest how sweet Duhamel was with her eldest son with Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo Santos, AMC): Michael, 23.

During their Pine Valley days, Ripa, who played Hayley Vaughn Santos on the defunct sudser, remembered how Duhamel would play with Michael for hours and how her son nicknamed the actor "Iron Giant." According to Ripa,

He was like a young kid, he was in his very early 20s when we had Michael. He would sit and play with Michael, who was a toddler, for hours, and Michael used to call him the Iron Giant. The Iron Giant was the movie that Michael really thought was super cool at the time and he had an Iron Giant toy. Josh compared to his parents looked like a giant. He was like, 'Who knew that adults came in this size!' (laughs) He's used to looking down on adults, but Josh, he was like, 'You're the largest person I've ever seen.'

Aww.. To hear about Duhamel's reunion with Ripa's now college grad son, watch below!