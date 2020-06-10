Hulu is bumping up the eagerly-anticipated premiere of Love, Victor, from June 19 to June 17. This action was taken in order to honor observance of Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in America, Deadline notes.

In a statement, Hulu said:

This June 19 — Juneteenth — will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in the United States. This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight. We are all part of the fight against justice. We believe that Black Lives Matter and support those who are working to build a system based on equality.

Soap stars fill the cast. Ana Ortiz (ex-Hilda, Ugly Betty; ex-Marisol, Devious Maids) is Victor's mom, Isabel. Anthony Turpel (ex-R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful) is Victor's new neighbor, Felix, while Sophia Bush (ex-Brooke, One Tree Hill) recurs as Veronica.