Sneak Peek: Emmy Submissions For Outstanding Lead Actor

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released a preview clip from the Outstanding Lead Actor reels. The sneak peek is a short clip from each actor:

Steve Burton (Jason, General Hospital): Jason has to explain to Danny (Porter Fasullo) why Sam (Kelly Monaco) is going to prison for two years.

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, The Bold and the Beautiful): Ridge tries to understand why Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is taking such a hard line with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, General Hospital): Kevin visits Ryan in the hospital. The two men discuss Ava and their opposing takes on life.

Thaao Penghlis (Tony, Days of Our Lives): Tony turns up alive in Salem. Brady (Eric Martsolf) discovers he was in the warehouse in Nashville.

Jason Thompson (Billy, The Young and the Restless): Victoria (Amelia Heinle) appears as Billy battles the demon choking the life out of him.

