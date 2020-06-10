The View's Whoopi Goldberg Re-Elected to Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Board of Governors

Steven Bergman Photography

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg is keeping her talents at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, The Wrap notes. The veteran entertainer is among ten incumbents re-elected to the Academy's board of directors for 2020-2021. Six newcomers have also been elected to the board.

Goldberg was re-elected in the Actors Branch over the likes of Ed Begley Jr. and Rita Wilson. Newcomers to the board include acclaimed director Ava DuVernay, representing the Directors' Branch.

This election sees the amount of female board governors increase from 25 to 26 and the percentage of people of color on the board increase from 11 to 12.