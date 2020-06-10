UK Soap Hollyoaks Announces Rachel Adedeji's Departure After Actress Calls Out Racist Practices

Just a few days British actress Rachel Adedeji spoke out about racism she experienced on the set of UK soap Hollyoaks, the show's company production company announced her departure. Lime Pictures said that Adedeji had informed them of her intent to leave the show last year and filmed her final scenes before lockdown. Yesterday, they also shared an anti-racism "action plan" to combat discrimination and prejudice on and off set.

Lime Pictures stated:

Rachel made the decision to leave Hollyoaks to pursue other opportunities earlier last year which saddened us at Hollyoaks as she is one of the leading cast members in the show.

However, the notice period did allow the writers time to give Lisa Loveday an extremely gripping exit storyline. Viewers will see this story play out later this year as her final scenes were filmed shortly before lockdown.

A rep for Adedeji added: