Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital star Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) is sharing his family's joy with the world. The actor officiated the at-home wedding of his daughter Cailey to her now-husband, Carlos.

Filmed on Zoom, the nuptials featured Benard saying some heartfelt words about the couple; he later shared a clip on Instagram, in which he reflected on the lovebirds' romance. He recalled:

We thought he was weird because he didn’t talk for like, ever. I told Cailey, ‘What’s up with Carlos?’ She goes, ‘You’ve got to get to know him.’ I said, ‘Honey, it’s like six months.’ Then one day he started opening up and we started to figure out who the true Carlos was inside.

Watch the adorable moment below.