Steve Burton, Kelly Monaco

It's all about Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) as General Hospital gears up for a JaSam week starting June 22. Fans of the couple can relive how the two first started their romance and when the ride-or-die pair finally said, "I do."

On Monday, June 22, Jason and Sam meet when the two are arrested for aiding and abetting Port Charles mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Faith (Cynthia Preston) plots to use Sonny's legal woes to take over his territory. Meanwhile, Ric (Rick Hearst) and Liz's (Rebecca Herbst) romantic getaway is interrupted. The episode was originally broadcast on December 3, 2003.

Originally airing on November 10, 2004, Tuesday's episode features Jason breaking the news to Sam that her baby girl has died. Sonny, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and Ric wait for Kristina to come out of surgery, as Mike (Ron Hale) and Courtney (Alicia Leigh Willis) worry about Sonny dealing with the death of his child.

As Sam and Jason have fun in Hawaii, Manny (Robert LaSardo) plots against the pair. Robin (Kimberly McCullough) celebrates her birthday in Paris. Meanwhile in Port Charles, Emily (Natalia Livingston) debates on spilling the beans to Nikolas (Tyler Christopher) about Courtney's pregnancy, but warns her to come clean soon or else. Diego (Ignacio Serricchio) drugs Brook Lynn (Adrianne León) and keeps her in the Quartermaine cellar. He discusses how he will get revenge against those who treated his cousin Sage (Katie Stuart) poorly, and caused her death.

Thursday's episode features Brenda (Vanessa Marcil) breaking things off with Sonny and saying goodbye to Robin. Jax (Ingo Rademacher) flies Brenda and her son to Rome as Jason proposes to Sam on the rooftop of his penthouse. The original episode airdate was July 21, 2011.

Ending things on Friday will be the September 22, 2011 episode when Jason and Sam get married at the Noodle Buddha Chinese restaurant. Johnny (Brandon Barash) puts his plans into motion against the Corinthos organization as Sonny toasts the happy couple's nuptials. Dante's (Dominic Zamprogna) surprise proposal to Lulu (Julie Marie Berman) doesn't go as planned. Meanwhile, Franco (James Franco) gets a tip about Jason and Sam, courtesy of Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson).