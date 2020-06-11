Sneak Peek: Emmy Submissions For Outstanding Young Performer

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released a preview clip from the Outstanding Young Performer reels. The sneak peek is a short clip from each nominee:

Sasha Calle (Lola, The Young and the Restless): Lola tells Kyle (Michael Mealor) she's grateful that he and Summer (Hunter King) saved her life, but he needs to be with her instead.

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days of Our Lives): Claire unleashes her fury Ciara (Victoria Konefal), who isn't able to escape her wrath.

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, General Hospital): Willow opens up to Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and her family about what happened to her in the cult.

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, General Hospital): Josslyn visits Oscar (Garren Stitt) in the hospital and is grateful she has a chance to say goodbye.

Thia Megia (Haley, Days of Our Lives): Haley confesses to JJ (Casey Moss) that she doesn't want him to wait for her.

