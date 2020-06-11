Television City Makes $2M Pledge For Community and Diversity In Los Angeles

Los Angeles Times

Hackman Capital Partners, owners of Television City, is making an effort to be a bigger part of the Los Angeles neighborhood they call home. The group has pledged $2 million to support local community revitalization efforts and diversity initiatives in the entertainment industry.

The move follows controversy that erupted after Hackman allowed the Los Angeles Police to use Television City property during the protests following George Floyd's death. CBS, who took most of the heat on social media, was not involved and has no role in how the complex is operated.

According to Variety, the Television City pledge will be split in two, with $1 million going toward going toward community revitalization and $1 million toward an educational endowment. The endowment will be used to improve diversity levels and offer career opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Founder and CEO Michael Hackman said in a statement,

We believe Television City can spearhead a catalytic effort among local stakeholders to provide meaningful help. This community is resilient, and will come back even stronger, more vibrant, and cohesive.

Hackman added he hopes their pledge "will inspire other stakeholders to join us in this effort."