The Young and the Restless' Tracey Bregman Sues Insurer Over Loss of Home

Tracey Bregman Steven Bergman Photography

Soaps.com is reporting that Tracey Bregman (Lauren) is suing her insurance company, Lloyd's of London, for "not covering the full coverage amount" in relation to the loss of her home and belongings.

The Young and the Restless star suffered devastating losses in the 2018 wildfires that impacted nearly 100 million acres of land. It was the largest recorded land mass impacted by wildfires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

