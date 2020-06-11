WATCH: Wendy Williams Provides Talk Show Update, Tells Fans "I Miss You"

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams isn't continuing Wendy @ Home right now. The talk show host shared that she's just waiting to get back in the studio to film again.

She told fans:

I want to go back to doing our show. Nothing makes me happier than to be Wendy on The Wendy Show… what I want the most is to be with you. I miss you. I miss you a lot.

Should COVID-19 quarantine continue, things may change. A rep said:

The goal is to be back in studio as soon as we are allowed. If that is delayed until later in the year, we may revisit the @ Home shows.

Right now, the show is on hiatus while Williams seeks treatment for Graves' disease.

Watch the update below.