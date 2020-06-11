Weddings Bells Ring Out on The Young and the Restless Next Week

Dearly beloved, you viewers are gathered together for some of Genoa City's most memorable weddings next week on The Young and the Restless. Relive some of the show's romantic moments and shocking scenes.

Don't miss Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon's (Sharon Case) first wedding for the kickoff on June 15. The two walk down the aisle despite Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) objections. Meanwhile, Cricket (Lauralee Bell) is torn between Paul (Doug Davidson) and Danny (Michael Damian), and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) encourages Dina (Marla Adams) to pursue John (Jerry Douglas). The episode originally aired February 19, 1996.

Tuesday's episode, originally broadcast on November 16, 1990, shows Cricket and Danny traveling to Hawaii to get married. In addition, Nikki keeps a secret from Victor (Eric Braeden).

On Wednesday, family and friends gather for Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Olivia's (Tonya Lee Williams) wedding, while Victoria (Heather Tom) causes problems for Nina (Tricia Cast) and Ryan (Scott Reeves). The original airdate is July 11, 1997.

Thursday's episode, from October 24, 2006, shows Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick's wedding taking an unexpected turn, and Lily (Davetta Sherwood) landing in hot water.

Finally on Friday, danger surrounds Victor and Nikki's wedding day. Eric Forrester (John McCook) reunites with old friends, and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) makes a surprise return to Genoa City. The episode originally aired on March 3, 2013.