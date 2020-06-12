Daytime Emmy Nominee Kit Williamson Spills the Tea on His Next Project

Kit Williamson

EastSiders' Kit Williamson has a new project on deck. The mulitple Daytime Emmy nominee has teamed up with indie producer and distributor Cold Iron Pictures and The Film Arcade, along with The Money Pool, for a LGBTQ dark comedy called, Unconventional.

As with EastSiders, Williamson will once again take on the roles of writer, director, and star. According to Deadline, the series centers on,

Two eccentric, queer siblings and their significant others trying to start an unconventional family while navigating their 30s, trying to come to terms with their professional limitations in a screwed-up economy, trying to stay sane in a screwed-up world and, most importantly, trying to hold on to the bond they share.

For now, Unconventional is planning for nine 30-minute episodes.

Williamson said about the project,

I’m beyond excited to partner with Cold Iron Pictures/The Film Arcade and The Money Pool to bring this unapologetically queer story to life, and to embrace the bold, unconventional spirit of independent television.

Williamson announced last month he is adapting the Lev Rosen novel, Camp, into a feature film for HBO Max.

EastSiders, which wrapped in December, 2019 after 4 seasons, is available on Netflix.