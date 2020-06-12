EastEnders to Resume Filming in June, Air Shorter Episodes Four Nights a Week

Photo Credit: BBC

British staple soap EastEnders will be back before you can say "Phil Mitchell." Though it will run out of new episodes to air next week, EE will resume filming at BBC Elstree Studios at the end of June.

When the show eventually does return with new episodes later in 2020, it will air four 20-minute episodes each week. Currently, fans are only visiting Albert Square two nights a week; there's also been a behind-the-scenes show called Secrets From The Square.

Executive producer Jon Sen said:

Resuming production is incredibly exciting and challenging in equal measure.

Since we postponed filming, we've been working non-stop trialling techniques, filming methods and new ways of working so that we can return to screens four times a week – as EastEnders should be.