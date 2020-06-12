Eve Slams Vanderpump Rules Stars' Racist Actions on The Talk

Steven Bergman Photography

Grammy winner Eve has had enough of racist reality stars. On the June 12 episode of The Talk, the Philadelphia native addressed the topic of Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute being fired due to their racist actions against castmate Faith Stowers.

Recently, evidence of Schroeder and Doute's actions resurfaced on social media and interviews. In 2018, Doute and Schroeder admitted to racially profiling Stowers, who is Black, and calling both the police and the military police on her for a crime she did not commit; after sharing lukewarm apologies this week, the former waiters were fired from the Bravo series.

Eve shared her thoughts, saying:

It is so ridiculous. It is not funny to call the cops on anyone falsely, but especially a Black woman. To be calling the cops on this woman, are you ... what type of person are you?

Addressing Schroeder, who is no stranger to saying racist and sexist things, Eve continued:

It disgusts me. I've read her statement, her sorry and I don't want your sorry, I don't think you've changed. I think you're sorry you got your whoever dropped you from your endorsements. I think you're sorry about the fact you wont be on that TV show being famous for nothing.

Eve then added that that Schroeder is "the poster child for white privilege."