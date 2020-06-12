General Hospital's Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) is opening up about the prince's devious actions in Port Charles. He told Soap Opera Digest that tensions are rising between Nik and wife of convenience Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Nikolas's lifelong friend/ex Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and hubby/Ava's ex, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth).

The four are engaged in a complicated tangle of emotions, Coloma shared. It started with Ava's demands of Nikolas:

Her saying she was going to [hold him to the terms of the post-nup] was hurtful to him. I don’t think everything between them is genuinely about the fortune, but after this, it doesn’t seem like she’s someone he can have a relationship with.

Then, Elizabeth's disapproval of Nikolas' actions regarding his family made things even worse. Coloma added that Nikolas is tempted to break up the "Friz" family for his own purposes:

I think they’re kind of intertwined in the sense that if he can get Ava and Franco together, it’s such a win-win situation for legal reasons because of the post-nup. But I also think his drive toward Elizabeth … I think the majority of it is more to create a relationship with Elizabeth and get a potential best friend/ soulmate back in his life.

Obviously, they had a romantic relationship in the past, and I do think that at the time, [ending it] was a hard decision to make, but it was like, ‘I’m going to pull myself out of the equation because I’m going to be the bigger person; I can’t do this to my brother.’ But maybe that doesn’t seem like such a good decision to Nikolas anymore since it turned out, that relationship [Elizabeth and Lucky’s] didn’t work out anyway.

Coloma weighed in on the "Friz" partnership:

It’s hard because I’ve seen them together and I think they’re really sweet together — as an actor, like, as Marcus watching the show. It’s so hard not to let the lines cross and there’s part of me as Marcus that doesn’t want to mess that up for them because it seems like a really good thing! I do think Nikolas is self-aware enough to see that Franco is seeking redemption and I think he believes that people can change. He’s seen Franco, like, at Elizabeth’s house and with Cameron [William Lipton] and I think he believes he has changed. Nikolas is not a big fan of Franco, necessarily, but I think really more because of his own feelings for Elizabeth. But I don’t think Nikolas can be objective. I don’t think he can take a step back; when it comes to Elizabeth, it’s more selfish.

