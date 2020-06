Steven Bergman Photography

On June 29 and June 30, Jim Romanovich will air a rare discussion with the late Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless). The podcast, featuring the 2013 interview, will air in two parts.

Romanovich's Radio Retropolis tweeted:

From his personal Twitter account, Romanovich, a former president of Associated Television International and past producer of the Daytime Emmys, added:

Find everything Radio Retropolis at its website.