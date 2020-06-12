Keke Palmer to Executive Produce and Star in Upcoming Thriller Movie Alice

Strahan, Sara and Keke co-host Keke Palmer is headed to the big screen once again. Deadline reported the singer-actress-activist will star as the title character in the upcoming thriller Alice, which she will also executive produce.

Written and directed by Krysten Ver Linden, Deadline described Alice's unique story:

The character-driven thriller is inspired by the true events of a woman of servitude in 1800s Georgia, who escapes the 55 acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line… it’s 1973.

Palmer shared:

So many films that depict this time in our history are rooted in victimization of the black female lead. This story is the opposite and that’s what attracted me to Krystin’s perspective. It tackles the harsh realities of slavery and white supremacy while also offering inspiration and vindication through the story of Alice’s journey. I don’t want anyone to leave the theater feeling debilitated, I want them to feel empowered.

Other producers include John Wick and Peter Lawson. Other EPs will be Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa's Steel Springs Pictures, which is funding the movie. Wick added:

Keke is a prodigious talent and the perfect choice to step into the title role of Alice. This is such an important and emotional project, and when we saw Keke’s passion and vision for this woman and her story, we knew she was the one. With Krystin at the helm, we look forward to seeing her transform into this phenomenal character and bring her riveting story to life.

Filming is set to start this August in Georgia.