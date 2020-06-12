Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce from Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has called it quits with her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock. According to court documents obtained by CNN, the talk show host filed for divorce on June 4, citing "irreconcilable differences."

he pair shares daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander; Blackstock has two older children from a previous marriage.

This isn't the only split to rock the Blackstock clan in recent years. Back in 2015, Blackstock's dad, Narvel, ended his marriage with country star Reba McIntire. Clarkson and McEntire have been close friends for years.