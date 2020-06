Cast Members from Loving and Guiding Light Set For Virtual Reunion

Laura Wright Steven Bergman Photography

The next Guiding Light reunion will have a twist . . . a history with the defunct ABC soap, Loving.

Alan Locher will host Paul Anthony Stewart (ex-Casey, Loving; Danny, GL), Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital, ex-Ally, Loving; ex-Cassie, GL), and Nancy St. Alban (ex-Michelle, GL) on his YouTube page, The Locher Room.

You can join them on Wednesday, June 17 at 3 PM EST, HERE.