Sneak Peek: Emmy Submissions For Outstanding Supporting Actor

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released a preview clip from the Outstanding Supporting Actor reels. The sneak peek is a short clip from each actor:

Mark Grossman (Adam, The Young and the Restless): Adam rails at Victor (Eric Braeden) about his unique parenting skills.

Bryton James (Devon, The Young and the Restless): Bryton eulogizes Neil (the late Kristoff St. John).

Wally Kurth (Justin, Days of Our Lives): Justin talks with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) about losing Adrienne a year after they would have been remarried.

Chandler Massey (Will, Days of Our Lives): Sonny (Freddie Smith) visits Will in prison, where he gets the news that Will wants a divorce.

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, General Hospital): Valentin threatens Lulu (Emme Rylan) after she busts up his wedding. Then, Valentin tells Laura (Genie Francis) the portrait of Helena is gone.

Paul Telfer (Xander, Days of Our Lives): Xander and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) share a moment. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) threatens Xander after he fires her from Titan and he responds in kind.

