Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jake Is Confronted By the Full Frontal Force of Hurricane Julie

Brandon Barash

Claire Bear (Olivia Rose Keegan) lets Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) know that she is back and ready to pay her penance.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) think they know what's going on with Jake (Brandon Barash).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) asks Will (Chandler Massey) to be his best man . . . as one does after "murdering" someone and spending a shirtless year together in a jail cell.

Claire Bear reasons that Ciara Alice should want to appoint her maid of honor . . . that is, if she has really forgiven her.

Shockingly, Ben and Jake make a plan that goes very, very wrong.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) hit the sheets.

Claire Bear catches sight of Gwen's (Emily O'Brien) face on the back of a milk carton and uses it to her advantage.

Xander (Paul Telfer) appeals to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) for help in wooing Sarah.

Without grasping the irony, Ben and Ciara Alice think Claire Bear may not have recovered all of her marbles.

Xander buys baby Mickey a headstone so she can have a proper resting place.

Ben tips Jake off about Gwen.

Claire Bear does damage control with Grandpa John (Drake Hogestyn).

Jake braces for the impending train wreck when Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) sees him for the first time.

Xander appeals to Brady for forgiveness . . . and Brady begins to bend.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) turn the lights down cuz it's time to get romantic.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Ben team up to track down Gwen, only to discover that she said deuces to Bayview.

Sonny and Will prep Arianna Grace (Sydney Brower) for the possibility of a sibling.

Ciara Alice and Gwen come face to face.

Gwen and Jake are reunited, and it feels so . . . awkward.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) UNLOADS on Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

Lani and Eli save Gabi (Camila Banus) from the kidnapping goons.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) have a little chat about paternity.

Kate tries to tell Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) how to keep the situation with Allie and Sami (Alison Sweeney) from becoming a complete dumpster fire . . .