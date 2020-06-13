Sneak Peek: Emmy Submissions For Outstanding Guest Performer

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released a preview clip from the Outstanding Guest Performer reels. The sneak peek is a short clip from each nominee:

Elissa Kapneck (Sasha ,The Young and the Restless): Sasha drops in on the Newman ranch and explains to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about how and why she's homeless.

Michael E. Knight (Martin, General Hospital): Martin grills Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) on the witness stand on why she's defending Franco (Roger Howarth).

Eva LaRue (Celeste, The Young and the Restless): Celeste confronts Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) about his history based on what Theo (Tyler Johnson) told her.

Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon, The Young and the Restless): Simon holds Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) hostage at the Grand Phoenix.

Chrishell Stause (Jordan, Days of Our Lives): Jordan explains to Rafe (Galen Gering) that she needs his help to keep her baby away from Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).