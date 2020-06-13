The Talk Addresses J.K. Rowlings' Anti-Trans Tweets

The hosts of the CBS gabfest The Talk got together and discussed the recent anti-trans tweets by author J.K. Rowling. The Harry Potter author placed herself in the middle of a firestorm when she posted tweets expressing concern about the exclusion of the female experience because of acceptance and inclusion of the trans community.

The Talk's hosts discussed Rowling's tweets through the framework of Pride Month, currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, and what the community meant to them. Check out the video below.