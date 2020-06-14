Los Angeles County Officially Reopens for Filming

Los Angeles County, California, has given the green light for filming to resume, per Deadline. As of last week, studios can get back to work, subject to guidelines for how to proceed in the time of COVID-19.

Union reps still need to agree to "job-by-job protocols." An industry-wide white paper has been released, outlining protocol to prevent coronavirus spread. Actors must regularly wash their hands and avoid talking too close to one another, fight and love scenes are discouraged, and sets and props have to be disinfected regularly.

No confirmation yet as to when soaps will resume filming.