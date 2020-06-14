Sneak Peek: Emmy Submissions For Outstanding Lead Actress

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released a preview clip from the Outstanding Lead Actress reels. The sneak peek is a short clip from each actress:

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, The Bold and the Beautiful): Brooke tells Taylor (Hunter Tylo) that her pursuing Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is not gonna happen.

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days of Our Lives): Hope (Kristian Alfonso) tells a devastated Nicole about Holly's death.

Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful): Katie shuts down Flo (Katrina Bowden) when she invokes the name of her late brother Storm.

Maura West (Ava, General Hospital): Ava confronts her daughter's killer, Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) at gunpoint.

Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital): Anna talks to Alex about missing puzzle pieces from their past.

Check out the video below and tell us what you think!