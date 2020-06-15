ABC Soap Alums Tika Sumpter and Michael B. Jordan Team Up for HBO Max's The Ancestor

Steven Bergman Photography

ABC soap alums Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla, One Life to Live) and Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, All My Children) are teaming up for an exciting new project. The talented twosome are headed to HBO Max for the psychological thriller The Ancestor; Sumpter will star, per Deadline, while Jordan and production partner Alana Mayo of the Outlier Society will helm the film.

HBO Max won the spec auction for the script written by Kay Oyegun. The This Is Us scribe developed the story based on an idea she shared with Sumpter. Deadline described Sumpter's role as "an African American female med student who finds herself in a timely psychological thriller premise in the tradition of Get Out."