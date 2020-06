Hillary B. Smith Steven Bergman Photography

Another As the World Turns reunion is on the horizon. We've seen the characters before, but this time the actors' faces will be different . . . depending on when you jumped on the ATWT train.

Alan Locher will host Hillary B. Smith (ex-Margo), Gregg Marx (ex-Tom), and Scott Bryce (ex-Craig) on his YouTube page, The Locher Room.

You can join them on Friday, June 19 at 2 PM EST, HERE.