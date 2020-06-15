The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Two, Two, Two Soaps In One

Ronn Moss, Eileen Davidson

The Bold and the Beautiful will join forces with its sister soap The Young and the Restless when folks from Genoa City land in Los Angeles.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) gets some intel about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). She sets her sites on finding her rival, who is involved with Eric (John McCook).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) gets all Brooke and asks Victor (Eric Braeden) for an intimate favor.

Stephanie (Susan Flannery) is shocked by a message delivered by Katherine (Jeanne Cooper).

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Thorne (Winsor Harmon) put their heads together in the interest of doing business.

Ashley (Eileen Davison) is excited about the direction her Ridge-ified (Ronn Moss) romance is taking.

Watch the new B&B promo below: