Days of Our Lives Promo: The Ups and Downs of Romance

Eric Martsolf, Linsey Godfrey

Romance is back on Days of Our Lives. The course however, isn't always smooth. While popular couples move forward, Brady (Eric Martsolf) faces a new problem when he beds Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Claire's (Olivia Rose Keegan) new freedom puts her right at Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) doorstep, where she lays it on the line. Claire's request is definitely one Ciara can refuse.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) runs from one problem and lands in many more when her family tries to help her.

Xander (Paul Telfer) is attacked by the Scooby gang, all for a book.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: