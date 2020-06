Don Diamont Confirms The Bold and the Beautiful is "Back in Production!"

Steven Bergman Photography

Don Diamont is dishing out exciting news. The cast of The Bold and the Beautiful is back on set and filming!

He shared a pic from set Instagram, praising safety protocols are in place:

Just days earlier, Los Angeles County reopened for filming. It put stringent protocols in place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.