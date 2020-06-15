Indian Soap-Turned-Movie Star Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away

Prominent actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who got his start on the Indian soap opera Pavitra Rishta, has passed away at age 34. His New York Times obituary noted that the Mumbai police are regarding the soap-turned-movie star's death as a suicide and are currently investigating.

In 2009, Rajput jumpstarted his career with his role on Pavitra Rishta. He appeared as mechanic Manav Deshmukh, a role he occupied until 2011. He moved on to star in films like Kai Po Che! and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Fans and fellow actors took to social media to express their grief at his passing. Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up:

Deepika Padukone shared a powerful call for support for those struggling with mental health:

Dr. Karan Jani said: