Tamron Hall to Host NAB Leadership Foundation Celebration of Service to America Awards

Investigative journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall has been tapped to host the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Leadership Celebration of Service to America Awards. NAB Leadership Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to advancing the future of broadcasting through leadership, diversity and community service.

The event, which was previously slated for June 9, has been been reconfigured. A pre-recorded event will air; it will be available online and for broadcast stations to air on August 22. The NAB Leadership Foundation has partnered with Trailer Park Group, an entertainment marketing company, to give a broadcast-quality program that will highlight the vital important of local radio and television stations throughout the U.S. For the first time, winners will be announced during the program and all eight of the category finalists will be showcased for their excellence in community service.

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke said in a released statement regarding Hall hosting the event,

Tamron’s impressive career as a local and national broadcast journalist, combined with her philanthropy and uplifting personality, make her an ideal host as we reimagine the Celebration of Service to America Awards. Her charisma and professionalism on and off camera are sure to make for a memorable event honoring broadcasters’ community service.

