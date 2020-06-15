Scott Turner

On the heels of his Daytime Emmy nod for his work on Studio City, The Bold and the Beautiful alum Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) is speaking out against Donald Trump's anti-LGBTQ+ policies. Schofield is the first transgender man to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy.

Related: The Bold and the Beautiful Alum Scott Turner Schofield Talks Studio City, "Authentic Stories"

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Schofield said:

I was floored to learn that three months into a global pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and exactly four years after a gunman murdered LGBTQ+ people, specifically Latinx, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the Trump administration announced its 150th attack on LGBTQ Americans by erasing protections for transgender people in healthcare.

He also shared a near-tragic experience of his own:

'The Trump administration’s latest policy means removing nondiscrimination protections for the LGBTQ community. The Friday decision reverses Obama-era protections for transgender patients against discrimination from health insurance companies, medical facilities and doctors, limiting treatments for transgender people 'simply because of who they are,' Schofield said.

'If it sounds extreme, that's because it is,' he said. 'I've lived it.'

Schofield recounted his own experience being denied medical attention for a respiratory illness based on his identity. The actor said that his former doctor accused him of lying and requested that he leave the office and never come back when the actor explained that he could lose coverage if he disclosed he was transgender.

Having received no treatment, Schofield also shared that he continued traveling and touring with the illness. It was only until he went to an emergency room that he received proper treatment, no questions asked.

'[The emergency room doctor] diagnosed me as part of a whooping cough epidemic and I realized that I had been traveling while dangerously contagious because a doctor refused to treat me because I am transgender,' he said.

Watch Schofield's powerful PSA here.